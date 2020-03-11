Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company Receiving [Image 6 of 11]

    Bravo Company Receiving

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Rct. Armeneo Hernandez (left) and Rct. Eliseo J. Chan with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receives his initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 3, 2020. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. Rct. Hernandez is from El Paso, Texas, he was recruited out of RS Albuquerque. Rct. Chan is from Squaw Valley, California, he was recruited out of RS Sacramento. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

