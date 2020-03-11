Bravo Company Receiving

New recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, respond to orders during a contraband brief during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 3, 2020. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
