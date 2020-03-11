Rct. Jacob A. Morawcznski with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receives his initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 3, 2020. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. Rct. Morawcznski is from Yuva City, California, he was recruited out of RS Sacramento. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 18:33 Photo ID: 6412298 VIRIN: 201103-M-OQ594-2027 Resolution: 2837x4256 Size: 2.17 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravo Company Receiving [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.