Rct. Zachary M. Bowers with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, makes his phone call home during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 3, 2020. The next time these recruits will contact their families will be by postal mail in 2-3 weeks. Rct. Bowers is from Elk River, Minnesota, he was recruited out of RS Twin Cities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 18:33 Photo ID: 6412301 VIRIN: 201103-M-OQ594-2038 Resolution: 6311x4207 Size: 5.46 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravo Company Receiving [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.