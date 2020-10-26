A C-130J Super Hercules prepares to takeoff during Agile Flag 21-1 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 26, 2020. The C-130 aircrew transported the 366th FW maintenance crew while simulating the transportation of the munitions jammer in order to capably arm the F-15E Strike Eagle in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 09:44
|Photo ID:
|6408305
|VIRIN:
|201026-F-ZA639-1374
|Resolution:
|4943x3296
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 19th AW supports CAF in Agile Flag 21-1 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Aaron Irvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
