Staff Sgt. Alex Douglas, 61st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, conducts a pre-flight check on a C-130J Super Hercules at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 25, 2020. Two C-130Js and nearly 20 Airmen from the 19th Airlift Wing participated in Agile Flag 21-1, showcasing distributed operations and testing agile combat employment capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 09:43
|Photo ID:
|6408289
|VIRIN:
|201025-F-ZA639-1008
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 19th AW supports CAF in Agile Flag 21-1 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Aaron Irvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT