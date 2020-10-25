19th AW supports CAF in Agile Flag 21-1

Staff Sgt. Alex Douglas, 61st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, conducts a pre-flight check on a C-130J Super Hercules at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 25, 2020. Two C-130Js and nearly 20 Airmen from the 19th Airlift Wing participated in Agile Flag 21-1, showcasing distributed operations and testing agile combat employment capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)

