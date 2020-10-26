19th AW supports CAF in Agile Flag 21-1

An Airman from the 366th Fighter Wing out of Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, loads training munition onto a jammer prior to loading it onto an F-15E Strike Eagle at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 26, 2020. A C-130J Super Hercules simulated transporting the munitions jammer and the maintenance crew in order to capably arm the aircraft in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)

