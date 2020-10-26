19th AW supports CAF in Agile Flag 21-1

Staff Sgt. Stephen Stone and Senior Airman Blake Schneider, 19th Logistic Readiness Squadron air transportation specialists, strap down a fire bottle onto a C-130J Super Hercules at Hurlburt Field Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 26, 2020. Two C-130J Super Hercules from the 19th Airlift Wing supported the movement of the Integrated Combat Turn team and equipment from one base to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)

