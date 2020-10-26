Senior Airman Blake Schneider and Staff Sgt. Stephen Stone, 19th Logistic Readiness Squadron air transportation specialists, weigh a munitions jammer prior to simulating the loading it onto a C-130J Super Hercules at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Oct. 26, 2020. The C-130J Super Hercules aircrew simulated transporting the munitions jammer and the maintenance crew in order to capably arm the aircraft in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 09:43 Photo ID: 6408293 VIRIN: 201026-F-ZA639-1116 Resolution: 4988x3325 Size: 2.57 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th AW supports CAF in Agile Flag 21-1 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Aaron Irvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.