Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing out of Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, prepare to board a C-130J Super Hercules at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 27, 2020. The C-130 aircrew transported the 366th FW maintenance crew while simulating the transportation of the munitions jammer in order to capably arm the F-15E Strike Eagle in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 09:43
|Photo ID:
|6408301
|VIRIN:
|201027-F-ZA639-1392
|Resolution:
|4337x2891
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 19th AW supports CAF in Agile Flag 21-1 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Aaron Irvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
