    19th AW supports CAF in Agile Flag 21-1 [Image 9 of 11]

    19th AW supports CAF in Agile Flag 21-1

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing out of Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, prepare to board a C-130J Super Hercules at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 27, 2020. The C-130 aircrew transported the 366th FW maintenance crew while simulating the transportation of the munitions jammer in order to capably arm the F-15E Strike Eagle in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)

