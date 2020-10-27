19th AW supports CAF in Agile Flag 21-1

Senior Airman Nate Gissinger, 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, watches on as a C-130J Super Hercules is loaded with fuel during Agile Flag 21-1 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 27, 2020. As the only Mobility Air Forces participants, nearly 20 Airmen and two C-130J Super Hercules from the 19th Airlift Wing displayed their capabilities of supporting and integrating with the Combat Air Forces in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)

