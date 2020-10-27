Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th AW supports CAF in Agile Flag 21-1 [Image 10 of 11]

    19th AW supports CAF in Agile Flag 21-1

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Nate Gissinger, 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, watches on as a C-130J Super Hercules is loaded with fuel during Agile Flag 21-1 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 27, 2020. As the only Mobility Air Forces participants, nearly 20 Airmen and two C-130J Super Hercules from the 19th Airlift Wing displayed their capabilities of supporting and integrating with the Combat Air Forces in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)

