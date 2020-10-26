An F-15E Strike Eagle awaits final confirmation before taxiing out during Agile Flag 21-1 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 26, 2020. Eglin AFB was used as a contingency location throughout the exercise to challenge Airmen to get aircraft in the air while operating in an unfamiliar environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 09:43 Photo ID: 6408300 VIRIN: 201026-F-ZA639-1321 Resolution: 4462x2975 Size: 1.59 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th AW supports CAF in Agile Flag 21-1 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Aaron Irvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.