An F-15E Strike Eagle awaits final confirmation before taxiing out during Agile Flag 21-1 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 26, 2020. Eglin AFB was used as a contingency location throughout the exercise to challenge Airmen to get aircraft in the air while operating in an unfamiliar environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 09:43
|Photo ID:
|6408300
|VIRIN:
|201026-F-ZA639-1321
|Resolution:
|4462x2975
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 19th AW supports CAF in Agile Flag 21-1 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Aaron Irvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
