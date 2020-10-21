SFAB trains BIR

U.S. Army Maj. Caleb Hyler, commander, Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), speaks with members of the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) Bataillon d'intervention rapide (BIR), at the BIR compound, Oct. 21, 2020. The SFAB trains the BIR in squad, platoon and battalion level drills to help them gain experience and improve proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)

