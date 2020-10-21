U.S. Army Maj. Caleb Hyler, commander, Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), speaks with members of the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) Bataillon d'intervention rapide (BIR), at the BIR compound, Oct. 21, 2020. The SFAB trains the BIR in squad, platoon and battalion level drills to help them gain experience and improve proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 05:41
|Photo ID:
|6407968
|VIRIN:
|201021-F-XB934-1173
|Resolution:
|4267x2842
|Size:
|1017.59 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SFAB trains BIR [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dana Cable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT