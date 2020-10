SFAB trains BIR

U.S. Army Soldiers from the Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB), Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), deliver supplies to the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) Bataillon d'intervention rapide (BIR), at the BIR compound, Oct. 21, 2020. Djiboutian soldiers assigned to the BIR are trained in light infantry tactics, mission planning, weapons training, first aid, land navigation, communication exercises, and additional advanced instruction by U.S. Army soldiers assigned to CJTF-HOA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)

Date Taken: 10.21.2020
Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ