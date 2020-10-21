Soldiers assigned to Task Force Bayonet in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) Bataillon d'intervention rapide (BIR), prep vehicles together before conducting training at the BIR compound, Oct. 21, 2020. The BIR is a FAD advanced infantry battalion, trained and equipped by CJTF-HOA. Its primary mission is to train and serve as a quick reaction force to accomplish specified tasks directed by its higher command in the Djiboutian army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 05:41 Photo ID: 6407964 VIRIN: 201021-F-XB934-1127 Resolution: 4373x2913 Size: 1.05 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SFAB trains BIR [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dana Cable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.