U.S. Army Spc. Aaron Verdeja, motor transport operator with Task Force Bayonet, helps prep Humvees before conducting training with Soldiers from the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) Bataillon d'intervention rapide (BIR), at the BIR compound, Oct. 21, 2020. The BIR is a FAD advanced infantry battalion, trained and equipped by CJTF-HOA. Its primary mission is to train and serve as a quick reaction force to accomplish specified tasks directed by its higher command in the Djiboutian army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 05:40
|Photo ID:
|6407960
|VIRIN:
|201021-F-XB934-1086
|Resolution:
|3799x2531
|Size:
|842.02 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SFAB trains BIR [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dana Cable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
