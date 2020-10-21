SFAB trains BIR

U.S. Army Spc. Aaron Verdeja, motor transport operator with Task Force Bayonet, helps prep Humvees before conducting training with Soldiers from the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) Bataillon d'intervention rapide (BIR), at the BIR compound, Oct. 21, 2020. The BIR is a FAD advanced infantry battalion, trained and equipped by CJTF-HOA. Its primary mission is to train and serve as a quick reaction force to accomplish specified tasks directed by its higher command in the Djiboutian army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)

