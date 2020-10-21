SFAB trains BIR

Soldiers assigned to Task Force Bayonet in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) Bataillon d'intervention rapide (BIR), prep vehicles together before conducting training at the BIR compound, Oct. 21, 2020. Djiboutian soldiers assigned to the BIR are trained in light infantry tactics, mission planning, weapons training, first aid, land navigation, communication exercises, and additional advanced instruction by U.S. Army soldiers assigned to CJTF-HOA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 05:41
|Photo ID:
|6407962
|VIRIN:
|201021-F-XB934-1090
|Resolution:
|4384x2920
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Podcast Hits:
|0
