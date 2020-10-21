SFAB trains BIR

Soldiers from the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) Bataillon d'intervention rapide (BIR), prep Humvees before training at the BIR compound, Oct. 21, 2020. Djiboutian soldiers assigned to the BIR are trained in light infantry tactics, mission planning, weapons training, first aid, land navigation, communication exercises, and additional advanced instruction by U.S. Army soldiers assigned to CJTF-HOA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)

