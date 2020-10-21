SFAB trains BIR

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Marissa Vandenheuvel, Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) signal advisor, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) and a member from the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) Bataillon d'intervention rapide (BIR), go over radio operations in a Humvee at the BIR compound, Oct. 21, 2020. The BIR is a FAD advanced infantry battalion, trained and equipped by CJTF-HOA. Its primary mission is to train and serve as a quick reaction force to accomplish specified tasks directed by its higher command in the Djiboutian army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 05:41
|Photo ID:
|6407966
|VIRIN:
|201021-F-XB934-1140
|Resolution:
|3860x2572
|Size:
|525.9 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Podcast Hits:
|0
