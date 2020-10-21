Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFAB trains BIR [Image 8 of 10]

    SFAB trains BIR

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    10.21.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Cable 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Marissa Vandenheuvel, Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) signal advisor, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) and a member from the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) Bataillon d'intervention rapide (BIR), go over radio operations in a Humvee at the BIR compound, Oct. 21, 2020. The BIR is a FAD advanced infantry battalion, trained and equipped by CJTF-HOA. Its primary mission is to train and serve as a quick reaction force to accomplish specified tasks directed by its higher command in the Djiboutian army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 05:41
    Photo ID: 6407966
    VIRIN: 201021-F-XB934-1140
    Resolution: 3860x2572
    Size: 525.9 KB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Controlled Vocabulary

    Djibouti

    Horn of Africa

    HOA

    Combined Joint Task Force

    training

    Rapid Intervention Battalion

    CJTF

    FAD

    SFAB

    Security Force Assistance Brigade

    BIR

    Bataillon d'intervention rapide

    Armed Forces of Djibouti

