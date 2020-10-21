Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFAB trains BIR [Image 7 of 10]

    SFAB trains BIR

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    10.21.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Cable 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Soldiers assigned to Task Force Bayonet in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) Bataillon d'intervention rapide (BIR), prep vehicles together before conducting training at the BIR compound, Oct. 21, 2020. Djiboutian soldiers assigned to the BIR are trained in light infantry tactics, mission planning, weapons training, first aid, land navigation, communication exercises, and additional advanced instruction by U.S. Army soldiers assigned to CJTF-HOA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 05:41
    Photo ID: 6407965
    VIRIN: 201021-F-XB934-1115
    Resolution: 4193x2793
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFAB trains BIR [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dana Cable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Djibouti

    Horn of Africa

    HOA

    Combined Joint Task Force

    training

    Rapid Intervention Battalion

    CJTF

    FAD

    SFAB

    Security Force Assistance Brigade

    BIR

    Bataillon d'intervention rapide

    Armed Forces of Djibouti

