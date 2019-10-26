201026-F-AE594-0007

Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists lift weighted ammunition containers during a fitness test at the 2020 Lightning Challenge at Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020. Lightning Challenge is a five-day competition that tests the competitors’ physical fitness, military skills and TACP expertise through various events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyrell Hall)
Lightning Challenge: ACC TACPs Participate in Proficiency Competition
