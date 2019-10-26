201026-F-AE594-0005

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2019

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyrell Hall 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists begin a timed running test during a physical endurance event at the 2020 TACP Lightning Challenge at Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020. TACPs From around the Air Force came together in a test of skill to determine who is the best TACP team. (U.S. Air Force photo Staff Sgt. Tyrell Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2019
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 23:26
    Photo ID: 6406205
    VIRIN: 191026-F-AE594-0005
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    TAGS

    93d AGOW
    93d Air Ground Operations Wing
    93 AGOW
    Lightning Challenge
    LC2020
    Lightning Challenge 2020
    LC 2020

