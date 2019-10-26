Tactical Air Control Party specialists swing from a rope onto a log as a part of an obstacle course during the 2020 Lightning Challenge at Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020. The obstacle course tests the TACPs’ agility, teamwork and physical strength. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyrell Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2019 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 23:26 Photo ID: 6406211 VIRIN: 191026-F-AE594-0012 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 5.27 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 201026-F-AE594-0012 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tyrell Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.