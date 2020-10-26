201026-F-AE594-0003

Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) operate a mission simulation during the 2020 Lightning Challenge at Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020. The Lightning Challenge is a competition, consisting of teams of two, held to determine who is the best TACP team in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyrell Hall)

Date Taken: 10.26.2020
Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US