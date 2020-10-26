Lightning Challenge: ACC TACPs Participate in Proficiency Competition

What makes U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party specialists the best in the world? Consistent training, testing and application of the war-fighting skills that keep our nation safe. These skills will be tested as members of the TACP from across the Air Force compete in the 2020 Lightning Challenge, 25 Oct, at Fort Hood, Texas.



During Lightning Challenge, which spans five days, 12 teams of two TACP Airmen compete for the title of Best TACP through events that test the knowledge, agility, tactical proficiency and firearms proficiency of each team.



“The fact that this is a competition is always good because it challenge’s the teams to be their best,” said Lt. Col. Rick Fournier, 3d Air Support Operations Group deputy commander. “In normal training you compete against yourself. Here you’re competing in a team, against other teams.”



While the Lightning Challenge takes the form of a competition, the events depict application of real world skills and reflexes used down range. The challenge was designed to enhance mission readiness, and here the TACPs practice to perform at the top of their game.



“At the heart of the design is making sure you can push the distance on an actual mission,” Said Staff Sgt. Daniel Buchar , 5th Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party specialist. “You never know how far you’ll have to go.”



During competition, teams earn points based on performance individual and team events such as the Marine Combat Fitness Test, a combat simulator, a visual recognition of aircraft, TACP knowledge and timed completion tests involving obstacle courses. Participants earned their spot to compete in this year’s Lightning Challenge by winning squadron and group level competitions.



“They are having to do the things they learn in training all in a condensed period,” Fournier said. “What they do here sets the example not just for the group, but for the Air Force career field as whole.”



Lightning Challenge has mitigation measures in place for competitors and cadre to minimize the risk of COVID-19, including required face masks, social distancing and required COVID-19 testing.



This event is set to conclude 31 October.

