A Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialist carries his teammate during the Marine Combat Fitness Test at the 2020 Lightning Challenge at Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020. TACPs from around the Air Force gathered to compete in the Lightning Challenge to test their skill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyrell Hall)
|10.26.2019
|10.28.2020 23:26
|6406207
|191026-F-AE594-0008
|6192x4128
|5.99 MB
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|0
This work, 201026-F-AE594-0008 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tyrell Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lightning Challenge: ACC TACPs Participate in Proficiency Competition
