    201026-F-AE594-0011 [Image 6 of 8]

    201026-F-AE594-0011

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2019

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyrell Hall 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tactical Air Control Party specialists (TACP) bound over beams as a part of an obstacle course during the 2020 Lightning Challenge at Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020. The obstacle course tests the TACPs’ agility, teamwork and physical strength. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyrell Hall)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2019
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201026-F-AE594-0011 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tyrell Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    93d AGOW
    93d Air Ground Operations Wing
    93 AGOW
    Lightning Challenge
    LC2020
    Lightning Challenge 2020
    LC 2020

