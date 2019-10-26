A Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) Airman finishes a running test during a physical endurance event at the 2020 TACP Lightning Challenge at Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020. TACPs From around the Air Force came together in a test of skill to determine who is the best TACP team. (U.S. Air Force photo Staff Sgt. Tyrell Hall)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 23:26
|Photo ID:
|6406206
|VIRIN:
|191026-F-AE594-0006
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|6.36 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 201026-F-AE594-0006 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tyrell Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lightning Challenge: ACC TACPs Participate in Proficiency Competition
LEAVE A COMMENT