201026-F-AE594-0006

A Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) Airman finishes a running test during a physical endurance event at the 2020 TACP Lightning Challenge at Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020. TACPs From around the Air Force came together in a test of skill to determine who is the best TACP team. (U.S. Air Force photo Staff Sgt. Tyrell Hall)

