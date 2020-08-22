Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos [Image 8 of 8]

    Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jennifer Faulk, 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron armament systems mechanic drives a Munitions Handling Unit (MHU) 83 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 22, 2020. Faulk was taking part in routine weapons loading certification as part of the unit's ongoing readiness training. Loaders in the unit must certify twice a year on loading various munitions available to the B-52 Stratofortress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.22.2020 13:54
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

