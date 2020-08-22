U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jennifer Faulk, 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron armament systems mechanic drives a Munitions Handling Unit (MHU) 83 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 22, 2020. Faulk was taking part in routine weapons loading certification as part of the unit's ongoing readiness training. Loaders in the unit must certify twice a year on loading various munitions available to the B-52 Stratofortress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2020 Date Posted: 08.22.2020 13:54 Photo ID: 6324653 VIRIN: 200822-F-YH293-1064 Resolution: 6462x4308 Size: 2.36 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.