U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert VanHoy, II, Mobilization Assistant to the Director of Plans and Programs at Headquarters, Pacific Air Forces, looks on as his colors are unfurled during his promotion ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 8, 2020. Prior to his current assignment, VanHoy served as the 307th Bomb Wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2020 Date Posted: 08.22.2020 13:54 Photo ID: 6324648 VIRIN: 200808-F-YH293-1021 Resolution: 6155x4104 Size: 4.39 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.