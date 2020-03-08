Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos

U.S. Airman 1st Class Destiny Perez, poses with her Shreveport-Bossier City Military Affairs Council Scholarship Aug. 3 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. Perez attends the University of North Texas, majoring in Emergency Administration and Planning with a minor in Psychology. The Shreveport-Bossier MAC awards the merit-based scholarships annually to local military members. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Celeste Zuniga)
