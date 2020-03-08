Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos [Image 1 of 8]

    Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Celeste Zuniga 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Destiny Perez, poses with her Shreveport-Bossier City Military Affairs Council Scholarship Aug. 3 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. Perez attends the University of North Texas, majoring in Emergency Administration and Planning with a minor in Psychology. The Shreveport-Bossier MAC awards the merit-based scholarships annually to local military members. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Celeste Zuniga)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    Date Posted: 08.22.2020 13:54
    Photo ID: 6324646
    VIRIN: 200803-F-FF833-1005
    Resolution: 2474x3712
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    scholarship
    MAC
    Military Affairs Council

