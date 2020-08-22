Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos [Image 6 of 8]

    Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Members of the 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron open the bomb bay of a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 22, 2020. They were preparing the jet as part of a routine weapons loading certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.22.2020 13:54
    Photo ID: 6324651
    VIRIN: 200822-F-YH293-1032
    Resolution: 5323x3548
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos
    Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos
    Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos
    Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos
    Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos
    Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos
    Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos
    Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    weapons loading
    307th AMXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT