Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Danca Deville, 307th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels operator, checks gauges on a fuel truck at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 22, 2020. Deville, working alongside her active-duty counterparts, had just filled fueled a B-52 Stratofortress for an upcoming mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

Date Taken: 08.22.2020
Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US