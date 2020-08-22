U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Danca Deville, 307th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels operator, checks gauges on a fuel truck at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 22, 2020. Deville, working alongside her active-duty counterparts, had just filled fueled a B-52 Stratofortress for an upcoming mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2020 13:54
|Photo ID:
|6324649
|VIRIN:
|200822-F-YH293-1005
|Resolution:
|6885x4590
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
