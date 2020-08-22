U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing participate in an alternate unit training assembly (UTA) at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 22, 2020. Alternate UTA's provide flexibility for Reserve Citizen Airmen while helping unit's meet logistical needs of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2020 13:54
|Photo ID:
|6324650
|VIRIN:
|200822-F-YH293-1026
|Resolution:
|6910x4607
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT