Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos

U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Kirkpatrick, 307th Bomb Wing Commander, hands the 307th Mission Support Group guidon to Col. Barry Crane, 307th MSG commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 8, 2020. Crane entered the Air Force in 1994 after graduating from the Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Celeste Zuniga)

