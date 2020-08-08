Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos [Image 2 of 8]

    Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Celeste Zuniga 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Kirkpatrick, 307th Bomb Wing Commander, hands the 307th Mission Support Group guidon to Col. Barry Crane, 307th MSG commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 8, 2020. Crane entered the Air Force in 1994 after graduating from the Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Celeste Zuniga)

