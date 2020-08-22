Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos [Image 7 of 8]

    Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Two B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing stand ready at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 22, 2020. The 307th BW is the only bomber unit in the Air Force Reserve command. It is also the only bomber unit in the Air Force currently flying two platforms, the B-52 and the B-1 Lancer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.22.2020
    VIRIN: 200822-F-YH293-1055
    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-52 Stratofortress
    B-1 Lancer
    307th Bomb Wing

