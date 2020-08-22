Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos

Two B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing stand ready at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 22, 2020. The 307th BW is the only bomber unit in the Air Force Reserve command. It is also the only bomber unit in the Air Force currently flying two platforms, the B-52 and the B-1 Lancer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
