Two B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing stand ready at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 22, 2020. The 307th BW is the only bomber unit in the Air Force Reserve command. It is also the only bomber unit in the Air Force currently flying two platforms, the B-52 and the B-1 Lancer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2020 Date Posted: 08.22.2020 13:54 Photo ID: 6324652 VIRIN: 200822-F-YH293-1055 Resolution: 7966x5311 Size: 3.84 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Long Ranger Roundup: August in photos [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.