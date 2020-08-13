Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston visits Fort Riley

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, 16th Sergeant Major of the Army, visited U.S. Army Fort Riley, on Aug 13. Grinston spent his time at Fort Riley inspecting training, promoting Army readiness in a COVID-19 environment , as well as talking to the leader and Soldiers about Fort Riley.



(U.S. Army Photos by Spc. Brandon Bruer, The 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

