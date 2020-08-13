Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston visits Fort Riley [Image 8 of 8]

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston visits Fort Riley

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Spc. Brandon Bruer 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, 16th Sergeant Major of the Army, visited U.S. Army Fort Riley, on Aug 13. Grinston spent his time at Fort Riley inspecting training, promoting Army readiness in a COVID-19 environment , as well as talking to the leader and Soldiers about Fort Riley.

    (U.S. Army Photos by Spc. Brandon Bruer, The 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 11:15
    Photo ID: 6320317
    VIRIN: 200813-A-SJ062-103
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    SMA
    Fort Riley
    Army
    1st Infantry Division
    19th Public Affairs Detachment
    Michael Grinston

