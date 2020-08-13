Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston, 16th Sergeant Major of the Army, gives a challenge coin to a soldier with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infanty Division, August 13th, 2020, at Fort Riley Kansas. Each Soldier had one of their leaders explain why they put forth that Soldier to receive a challenge coin. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jared Simmons)

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston visits Fort Riley