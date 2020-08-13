Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston, 16th Sergeant Major of the Army, addresses 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division leaders August 13th, 2020, at Fort Riley, Kansas. Grinston took time during his visit to observe a field training exercise and interact with the soldiers and leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jared Simmons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.19.2020 11:14 Photo ID: 6320308 VIRIN: 200813-A-PF227-039 Resolution: 3515x2343 Size: 3.65 MB Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston visits Fort Riley [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.