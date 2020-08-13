Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston, 16th Sergeant Major of the Army, arrives at the 1st Infantry Division Headquarters on Fort Riley, Kansas, Aug. 13, 2020. Grinston’s visit to Fort Riley lasted for three days.
(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Talina Anderson)
This work, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston visits Fort Riley [Image 8 of 8], by PV2 Talina Anderson, identified by DVIDS
