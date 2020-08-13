Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston visits Fort Riley [Image 1 of 8]

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston visits Fort Riley

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Pvt. Talina Anderson 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston, 16th Sergeant Major of the Army, arrives at the 1st Infantry Division Headquarters on Fort Riley, Kansas, Aug. 13, 2020. Grinston’s visit to Fort Riley lasted for three days.
    (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Talina Anderson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 11:14
    Photo ID: 6320303
    VIRIN: 200813-A-EW438-1059
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston visits Fort Riley [Image 8 of 8], by PV2 Talina Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

