Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston visits Fort Riley

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston, 16th Sergeant Major of the Army, reviews a training exercise with a leader from 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division on August 13th, 2020, at Fort Riley, Kansas. Grinston made a stop at the tank ranges during his multiple day visit to the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jared Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 11:14
|Photo ID:
|6320310
|VIRIN:
|200813-A-PF227-042
|Resolution:
|3927x2618
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
