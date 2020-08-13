Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston, 16th Sergeant Major of the Army, speaks to Soldiers with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, August 13th, 2020, at Fort Riley, Kansas. Grinston spoke with the soldiers about the importance of their training during an after action review of their exercise. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Jared Simmons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.19.2020 11:15 Photo ID: 6320312 VIRIN: 200813-A-PF227-091 Resolution: 4202x2801 Size: 4.79 MB Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston visits Fort Riley [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.