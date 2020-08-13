Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston, 16th Sergeant Major of the Army, speaks to Soldiers with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, August 13th, 2020, at Fort Riley, Kansas. Grinston spoke with the soldiers about the importance of their training during an after action review of their exercise. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Jared Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 11:15
|Photo ID:
|6320312
|VIRIN:
|200813-A-PF227-091
|Resolution:
|4202x2801
|Size:
|4.79 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston visits Fort Riley [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
