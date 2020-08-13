Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston visits Fort Riley [Image 5 of 8]

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston visits Fort Riley

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Jared Simmons 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston, 16th Sergeant Major of the Army, speaks to Soldiers with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, August 13th, 2020, at Fort Riley, Kansas. Grinston spoke with the soldiers about the importance of their training during an after action review of their exercise. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Jared Simmons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 11:15
    Photo ID: 6320312
    VIRIN: 200813-A-PF227-091
    Resolution: 4202x2801
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

