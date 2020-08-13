Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston visits Fort Riley

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston, 16th Sergeant Major of the Army, gets his temperature taken on Fort Riley, Kansas, Aug. 13, 2020. Temperature checks are required to enter buildings on Fort Riley in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Talina Anderson)

