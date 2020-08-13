Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston, 16th Sergeant Major of the Army, takes a photo with Soldiers with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, August 13th, 2020, at Fort Riley, Kansas. Grinston spoke to all the Soldiers during a break in their training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jared Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 11:15
|Photo ID:
|6320316
|VIRIN:
|200813-A-PF227-130
|Resolution:
|3955x2637
|Size:
|5.57 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston visits Fort Riley [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT