Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston visits Fort Riley

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston, 16th Sergeant Major of the Army, takes a photo with Soldiers with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, August 13th, 2020, at Fort Riley, Kansas. Grinston spoke to all the Soldiers during a break in their training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jared Simmons)

