353rd SOAMXS Airmen swap MC-130J engine, maintain readiness

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dilan Cuthbertson, 353rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, secures an AE2100D3 Rolls Royce engine onto a service stand during an engine swap procedure on an MC-130J Commando II Aug. 6, 2020, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Commando II flies clandestine, or low visibility, single or multiship, low-level air refueling missions for special operations helicopters and tiltrotor aircraft, and infiltration, exfiltration, and resupply of special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

