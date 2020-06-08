U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Rousseau, Staff Sgt. James Swetland, both aerospace propulsion craftsmen, and Senior Airman Cordell George, aerospace propulsion journeyman, all assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron pull a propeller off an MC-130J Commando II during an engine swap procedure Aug. 6, 2020, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 353rd SOAMXS maintainers work around the clock to ensure aircraft are ready to provide combat ready, responsive, specialized airpower and enables the 353rd Special Operations Group to execute the full spectrum of the special operations forces mission throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.14.2020 02:54 Photo ID: 6311912 VIRIN: 200806-F-YW474-0063 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 18.73 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 353rd SOAMXS Airmen swap MC-130J engine, maintain readiness [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.