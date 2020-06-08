353rd SOAMXS Airmen swap MC-130J engine, maintain readiness

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron pull a propeller off an MC-130J Commando II during an engine swap procedure Aug. 6, 2020, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 353rd SOAMXS maintainers enable the 1st Special Operations Squadron, which operates the Commando II, to conduct contingency operations in support of special operations forces throughout the Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

