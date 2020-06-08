U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dilan Cuthbertson, 353rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, conducts an engine swap procedure on an MC-130J Commando II Aug. 6, 2020, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Commando II flies clandestine, or low visibility, single or multiship, low-level air refueling missions for special operations helicopters and tiltrotor aircraft, and infiltration, exfiltration, and resupply of special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 02:55
|Photo ID:
|6311917
|VIRIN:
|200806-F-YW474-0179
|Resolution:
|4339x5424
|Size:
|8.26 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 353rd SOAMXS Airmen swap MC-130J engine, maintain readiness [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT