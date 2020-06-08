353rd SOAMXS Airmen swap MC-130J engine, maintain readiness

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Edgar Luna, 353rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, prepares an AE2100D3 Rolls Royce engine for an engine swap procedure Aug. 6, 2020, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The MC-130J Commando II’s versatility includes the airframe’s ability to undergo entire engine changes performed by a small team of technicians anywhere on the flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

