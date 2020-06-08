353rd SOAMXS Airmen swap MC-130J engine, maintain readiness

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Brandon Rousseau, 353rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, guides an AE2100D3 Rolls Royce engine toward its mounting point during an engine swap procedure on an MC-130J Commando II Aug. 6, 2020, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The versatile airframe, which specializes in special operations forces missions, enables Rousseau and a small team of technicians to swap out an entire engine in a matter of hours, minimizing ground time needed for these types of maintenance projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

